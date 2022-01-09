This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Anyone interested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) should probably be aware that the President, Jon Moeller, recently divested US$143k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$163 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Procter & Gamble Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman of the Board, David Taylor, sold US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$144 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$163, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of David Taylor's holding.

Insiders in Procter & Gamble didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PG Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2022

I will like Procter & Gamble better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Procter & Gamble

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Procter & Gamble insiders own 0.07% of the company, currently worth about US$265m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Procter & Gamble Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Procter & Gamble shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Procter & Gamble is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Procter & Gamble. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Procter & Gamble you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

