This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

We'd be surprised if The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Jocelyn Carter-Miller, recently sold US$195k worth of stock at US$30.00 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Interpublic Group of Companies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Michael Roth, for US$9.1m worth of shares, at about US$36.54 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$30.17). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Interpublic Group of Companies than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:IPG Insider Trading Volume August 21st 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares, worth about US$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Interpublic Group of Companies Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Interpublic Group of Companies makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Interpublic Group of Companies and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

