This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

We wouldn't blame The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that William Furman, the Co-Founder & Executive Chairman recently netted about US$4.1m selling shares at an average price of US$32.02. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

Greenbrier Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by William Furman was the biggest sale of Greenbrier Companies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$30.23. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Greenbrier Companies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GBX Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Greenbrier Companies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Greenbrier Companies insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$40m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Greenbrier Companies Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Greenbrier Companies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Greenbrier Companies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Greenbrier Companies has 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

