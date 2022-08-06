This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

We wouldn't blame The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Curtis Buser, the Chief Financial Officer recently netted about US$1.5m selling shares at an average price of US$37.85. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Carlyle Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Daniel D'Aniello, sold US$236m worth of shares at a price of US$47.10 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$37.96). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Carlyle Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CG Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Carlyle Group insiders own about US$4.0b worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Carlyle Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Carlyle Group. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Carlyle Group (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

