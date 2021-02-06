This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

We wouldn't blame The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Theodore Colbert, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$201. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 17%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boeing

In fact, the recent sale by Theodore Colbert was the biggest sale of Boeing shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$208). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 17% of Theodore Colbert's stake.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BA Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Boeing

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Boeing insiders own 0.09% of the company, currently worth about US$111m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boeing Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Boeing stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Boeing you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

