This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

We'd be surprised if The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Erika Caesar, recently sold US$129k worth of stock at US$32.20 per share. That sale was 17% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Lead Director, Michael Bradley, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$24.45 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$31.91, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 53% of Michael Bradley's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TBBK Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.3% of Bancorp shares, worth about US$78m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Bancorp is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bancorp (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

