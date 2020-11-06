This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

We wouldn't blame Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Wayne Taylor, the Founder recently netted about US$14m selling shares at an average price of US$69.63. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Texas Roadhouse

Notably, that recent sale by Wayne Taylor is the biggest insider sale of Texas Roadhouse shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$72.36, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.5%of Wayne Taylor's holding.

Insiders in Texas Roadhouse didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TXRH Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership of Texas Roadhouse

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Texas Roadhouse insiders own 5.8% of the company, currently worth about US$289m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Texas Roadhouse Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Texas Roadhouse. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Texas Roadhouse and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

