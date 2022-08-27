This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Anyone interested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Kirsten Volpi, recently divested US$174k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$145 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tetra Tech

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Dan Batrack, sold US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$186 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$140. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Tetra Tech insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:TTEK Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Tetra Tech insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tetra Tech Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Tetra Tech stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Tetra Tech is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tetra Tech you should know about.

