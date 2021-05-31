This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Anyone interested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) should probably be aware that the Chief Financial Officer, Mark Culhane, recently divested US$192k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$48.42 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 2.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Teradata

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, David Kepler, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$46.76 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$47.87). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 50% of David Kepler's holding.

In the last year Teradata insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.2% of Teradata shares, worth about US$61m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Teradata Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Teradata stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Teradata. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Teradata and we suggest you have a look.

