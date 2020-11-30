This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

We'd be surprised if Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Financial Officer, Mark Culhane, recently sold US$154k worth of stock at US$21.80 per share. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Teradata

In fact, the recent sale by Chief Financial Officer Mark Culhane was not their only trade of Teradata shares this year. Earlier in the year, they spent US$200k to buy shares at US$19.80 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$22.40. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Teradata insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Mark Culhane was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Mark Culhane was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TDC Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Teradata insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Teradata Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Teradata stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Teradata (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

