This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Anyone interested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) should probably be aware that the Principal Accounting Officer, Jessica Hiebler, recently divested US$119k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$125 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At T. Rowe Price Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Chairman, William Stromberg, sold US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$200 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$125). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in T. Rowe Price Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TROW Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

I will like T. Rowe Price Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. T. Rowe Price Group insiders own about US$577m worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The T. Rowe Price Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold T. Rowe Price Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for T. Rowe Price Group you should know about.

But note: T. Rowe Price Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.