This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Some T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Non-Executive Chairman, William Stromberg, recently sold a substantial US$3.0m worth of stock at a price of US$200 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At T. Rowe Price Group

Notably, that recent sale by William Stromberg is the biggest insider sale of T. Rowe Price Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$187. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

T. Rowe Price Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of T. Rowe Price Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that T. Rowe Price Group insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$484m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At T. Rowe Price Group Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought T. Rowe Price Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that T. Rowe Price Group is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of T. Rowe Price Group.

