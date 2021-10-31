This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Anyone interested in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) should probably be aware that a company insider, Patricia Harrod, recently divested US$300k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$71.08 each. That sale was 26% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At StoneX Group

The Executive Vice President of StoneX Financial Inc., Charles Lyon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$69.41 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$69.11. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 23.21k shares worth US$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 27.75k shares, for US$1.9m. In total, StoneX Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SNEX Insider Trading Volume October 31st 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. StoneX Group insiders own about US$210m worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About StoneX Group Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that StoneX Group is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that StoneX Group has 5 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

