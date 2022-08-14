This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

We wouldn't blame StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Charles Lyon, the Executive VP & Head of Securities of StoneX Financial Inc. recently netted about US$740k selling shares at an average price of US$92.48. That sale reduced their total holding by 22% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At StoneX Group

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Lyon was the biggest sale of StoneX Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$95.92. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 22% of Charles Lyon's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 26.59k shares for US$1.7m. On the other hand they divested 20.26k shares, for US$1.6m. Overall, StoneX Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$63.52 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SNEX Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of StoneX Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that StoneX Group insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$280m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The StoneX Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing StoneX Group. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for StoneX Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: StoneX Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.