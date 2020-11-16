This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)

Anyone interested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) should probably be aware that the Lead Independent Director, Thomas Hansen, recently divested US$174k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$73.21 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 21% in their holding.

Standex International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Hansen was the biggest sale of Standex International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$74.74. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21%of Thomas Hansen's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SXI Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Insider Ownership of Standex International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Standex International insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 2.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Standex International Tell Us?

An insider sold Standex International shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Standex International. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Standex International you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

