This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

We note that the Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Chief Marketing Officer, Jamie Gilpin, recently sold US$56k worth of stock for US$43.71 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 2.3%.

Sprout Social Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jamie Gilpin is the biggest insider sale of Sprout Social shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$49.39, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.3%of Jamie Gilpin's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:SPT Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Does Sprout Social Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Sprout Social insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$261m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sprout Social Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Sprout Social stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Sprout Social has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

