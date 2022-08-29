This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Anyone interested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Hawthorne Proctor, recently divested US$141k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$31.27 each. That sale was 13% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

SpartanNash Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Matthew Mannelly, sold US$311k worth of shares at a price of US$31.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$31.85). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 33% of Matthew Mannelly's stake.

In the last year SpartanNash insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:SPTN Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Does SpartanNash Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that SpartanNash insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about US$37m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SpartanNash Insiders?

Insiders sold SpartanNash shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for SpartanNash and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

