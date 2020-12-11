This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

We wouldn't blame SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Avery More, the Independent Director recently netted about US$5.9m selling shares at an average price of US$276. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

SolarEdge Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Avery More was the biggest sale of SolarEdge Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$273. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

SolarEdge Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SEDG Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

Insider Ownership of SolarEdge Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that SolarEdge Technologies insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$436m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SolarEdge Technologies Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since SolarEdge Technologies is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SolarEdge Technologies. For example - SolarEdge Technologies has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

