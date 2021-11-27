This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

We wouldn't blame SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Clay Wilkes, the Executive Director recently netted about US$218m selling shares at an average price of US$21.60. That sale reduced their total holding by 20% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

SoFi Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Clay Wilkes is the biggest insider sale of SoFi Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$18.21. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$364k for 25.95k shares. But they sold 11.23m shares for US$235m. All up, insiders sold more shares in SoFi Technologies than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SOFI Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Does SoFi Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SoFi Technologies insiders own 9.3% of the company, currently worth about US$1.4b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SoFi Technologies Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for SoFi Technologies and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

