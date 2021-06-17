This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Anyone interested in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) should probably be aware that the Chief Operating Officer, William Young, recently divested US$137k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$2.88 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 20% in their holding.

Smart Sand Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by William Young is the biggest insider sale of Smart Sand shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$3.01, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of William Young's holding.

Smart Sand insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SND Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

Does Smart Sand Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Smart Sand insiders own 9.7% of the company, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Smart Sand Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Smart Sand is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Smart Sand (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

