This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

We wouldn't blame Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mark Nason, the Executive Vice President of Product Development recently netted about US$618k selling shares at an average price of US$40.69. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 23%, which is notable but not too bad.

Skechers U.S.A Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Michael Greenberg for US$3.9m worth of shares, at about US$38.23 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$39.49. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Skechers U.S.A insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Michael Greenberg was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

In total, Skechers U.S.A insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:SKX Insider Trading Volume August 21st 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Skechers U.S.A insiders own 5.1% of the company, worth about US$312m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Skechers U.S.A Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Skechers U.S.A stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Skechers U.S.A is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Skechers U.S.A. Be aware that Skechers U.S.A is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

