This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

We'd be surprised if SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, James Antal, recently sold US$235k worth of stock at US$7.82 per share. That sale was 23% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

SIGA Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by James Antal was the biggest sale of SIGA Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$7.69. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:SIGA Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of SIGA Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of SIGA Technologies shares, worth about US$75m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SIGA Technologies Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

