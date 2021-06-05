This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

We wouldn't blame Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Clifton Sifford, the Vice Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$2.8m selling shares at an average price of US$70.00. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 24%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shoe Carnival

Notably, that recent sale by Clifton Sifford is the biggest insider sale of Shoe Carnival shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$64.88. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Shoe Carnival didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SCVL Insider Trading Volume June 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Shoe Carnival insiders own 38% of the company, worth about US$347m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Shoe Carnival Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Shoe Carnival stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Shoe Carnival is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Shoe Carnival and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

