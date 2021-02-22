This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

We wouldn't blame SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Alfred West, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$5.8m selling shares at an average price of US$57.88. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.5%.

SEI Investments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman & CEO Alfred West was not their only sale of SEI Investments shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$66.43 per share in a -US$12m sale. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$58.02. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Alfred West divested 519.45k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$56.76. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SEIC Insider Trading Volume February 22nd 2021

Does SEI Investments Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that SEI Investments insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$1.3b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SEI Investments Insiders?

An insider sold SEI Investments shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SEI Investments. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SEI Investments you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

