This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Some Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President & Chief Merchandising Officer of dd's DISCOUNTS, Brian Morrow, recently sold a substantial US$3.1m worth of stock at a price of US$124 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 24%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ross Stores

Notably, that recent sale by Brian Morrow is the biggest insider sale of Ross Stores shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$123. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Ross Stores insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ROST Insider Trading Volume March 17th 2021

Does Ross Stores Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ross Stores insiders own about US$908m worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ross Stores Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Ross Stores stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Ross Stores is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

