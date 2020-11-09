This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG)

Anyone interested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) should probably be aware that the Senior VP of Corporate Development, Jay Knoll, recently divested US$187k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$124 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rogers

In fact, the recent sale by Senior VP of Corporate Development Jay Knoll was not their only sale of Rogers shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$114 per share in a -US$399k sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$128). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 30% of Jay Knoll's stake.

In the last year Rogers insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ROG Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Rogers Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Rogers insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rogers Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Rogers and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Rogers may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.