This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Some Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, Mike Brooks, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$64.85 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 8.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Rocky Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Mike Brooks was the biggest sale of Rocky Brands shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$55.67. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Rocky Brands than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RCKY Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Rocky Brands

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Rocky Brands insiders own 6.8% of the company, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rocky Brands Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Rocky Brands stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Rocky Brands makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rocky Brands (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

