This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Ribbon Communications Inc., Eric Marmurek, recently netted US$60k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$7.19. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 20%, hardly encouraging.

Ribbon Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Bruce McClelland bought US$107k worth of shares at a price of US$3.06 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$6.20. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 201.08k shares for US$686k. But they sold 8.30k shares for US$60k. In total, Ribbon Communications insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$3.41. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RBBN Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2020

Insider Ownership of Ribbon Communications

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.1% of Ribbon Communications shares, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ribbon Communications Tell Us?

The stark truth for Ribbon Communications is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ribbon Communications. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Ribbon Communications and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

