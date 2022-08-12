This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Some Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Jon Vander Ark, recently sold a substantial US$2.0m worth of stock at a price of US$142 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Republic Services

Notably, that recent sale by Jon Vander Ark is the biggest insider sale of Republic Services shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$142. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Republic Services didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RSG Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.1% of Republic Services shares, worth about US$54m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Republic Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Republic Services stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Republic Services makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Republic Services. While conducting our analysis, we found that Republic Services has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

