This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Anyone interested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Thomas Wattles, recently divested US$155k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$73.79 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 4.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Regency Centers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Martin Stein, sold US$5.5m worth of shares at a price of US$55.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$75.15, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.6% of Martin Stein's holding.

In the last year Regency Centers insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:REG Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2021

I will like Regency Centers better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Regency Centers insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$99m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Regency Centers Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Regency Centers stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Regency Centers is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regency Centers. For example, Regency Centers has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.