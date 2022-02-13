This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

We'd be surprised if Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Christopher Doerr, recently sold US$353k worth of stock at US$160 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 14% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regal Rexnord

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Group President of Commercial Systems Segment, Scott Brown, sold US$709k worth of shares at a price of US$140 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$155, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 61% of Scott Brown's stake.

Insiders in Regal Rexnord didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RRX Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Regal Rexnord insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Regal Rexnord Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regal Rexnord. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Regal Rexnord (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

