This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Anyone interested in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, F. Hackmeyer, recently divested US$213k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$50.68 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Red River Bancshares

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Teddy Price bought US$222k worth of shares at a price of US$39.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$51.19. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 17.48k shares for US$714k. But they sold 10.10k shares for US$490k. In total, Red River Bancshares insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RRBI Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Does Red River Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Red River Bancshares insiders own about US$130m worth of shares (which is 35% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Red River Bancshares Tell Us?

The stark truth for Red River Bancshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Red River Bancshares has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

