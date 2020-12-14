This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

We'd be surprised if Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP, Marilyn Wasser, recently sold US$293k worth of stock at US$13.99 per share. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Realogy Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Marilyn Wasser was the biggest sale of Realogy Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$13.41. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 50.57k shares for US$436k. But they sold 20.92k shares for US$293k. In total, Realogy Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RLGY Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2020

Does Realogy Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.6% of Realogy Holdings shares, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Realogy Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Realogy Holdings (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

