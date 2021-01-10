This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

We note that the Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Richard Bryce, recently sold US$67k worth of stock for US$10.23 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 15%. This does not instill confidence.

Puma Biotechnology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Troy Wilson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$252k worth of shares at a price of US$9.97 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$11.39). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 97% of Troy Wilson's holding.

Puma Biotechnology insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 13% of Puma Biotechnology shares, worth about US$59m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Puma Biotechnology Tell Us?

Insiders sold Puma Biotechnology shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Puma Biotechnology.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

