This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Some Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Lydia Kennard, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$118 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 23%, which is notable but not too bad.

Prologis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Lydia Kennard is the biggest insider sale of Prologis shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$118. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Prologis insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PLD Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Does Prologis Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Prologis insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$214m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Prologis Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Prologis shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Prologis (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

