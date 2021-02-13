This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Some Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Harold Albert recently sold a substantial US$541k worth of stock at a price of US$1.13 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 9.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Profire Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Harold Albert is the biggest insider sale of Profire Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$1.22, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 9.6% of Harold Albert's holding.

Harold Albert sold a total of 909.36k shares over the year at an average price of US$0.96. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:PFIE Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Profire Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Profire Energy insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 33% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Profire Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Profire Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Profire Energy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

