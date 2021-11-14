This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

We wouldn't blame Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Sam Crigman, the Chief Technology Officer recently netted about US$9.2m selling shares at an average price of US$91.69. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Procore Technologies

In fact, the recent sale by Sam Crigman was the biggest sale of Procore Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$88.89. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Procore Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PCOR Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2021

Does Procore Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Procore Technologies insiders own 7.1% of the company, worth about US$828m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Procore Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Procore Technologies. While conducting our analysis, we found that Procore Technologies has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

