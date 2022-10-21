This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

We wouldn't blame Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Sandra Helton, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.1m selling shares at an average price of US$80.05. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 43%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Principal Financial Group

In fact, the recent sale by Sandra Helton was the biggest sale of Principal Financial Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$77.56. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Principal Financial Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Principal Financial Group shares, worth about US$82m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Principal Financial Group Insiders?

Insiders sold Principal Financial Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Principal Financial Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Principal Financial Group (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

