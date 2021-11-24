This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

We'd be surprised if Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Steven Sharp, recently sold US$500k worth of stock at US$106 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 16% in their holding.

Power Integrations Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Balu Balakrishnan, sold US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$92.29 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$105, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 9.4% of Balu Balakrishnan's stake.

In the last year Power Integrations insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:POWI Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Does Power Integrations Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Power Integrations insiders own 1.6% of the company, currently worth about US$100m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Power Integrations Insiders?

Insiders sold Power Integrations shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Power Integrations. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Power Integrations.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

