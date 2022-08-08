This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Some Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President & Chief Strategy Officer, Steven Frisch, recently sold a substantial US$619k worth of stock at a price of US$94.00 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 12% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Plexus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director, Todd Kelsey, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$85.11 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$92.63, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 7.7% of Todd Kelsey's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Plexus than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PLXS Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Plexus insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$59m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Plexus Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Plexus shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Plexus (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

