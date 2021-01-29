This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

We'd be surprised if PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) shareholders haven't noticed that the CFO & Treasurer, Bruce Rosenbloom, recently sold US$250k worth of stock at US$50.00 per share. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

PetMed Express Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman, Robert Schweitzer, sold US$272k worth of shares at a price of US$36.28 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$38.14. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.3% of Robert Schweitzer's holding.

In the last year PetMed Express insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PETS Insider Trading Volume January 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of PetMed Express

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that PetMed Express insiders own 3.8% of the company, worth about US$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The PetMed Express Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that PetMed Express is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for PetMed Express and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

