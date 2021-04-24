This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Anyone interested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) should probably be aware that the Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, George Broughton, recently divested US$196k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$33.78 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 4.4%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Peoples Bancorp

Notably, that recent sale by George Broughton is the biggest insider sale of Peoples Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$33.85, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 4.4% of George Broughton's stake.

In the last year Peoples Bancorp insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PEBO Insider Trading Volume April 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Peoples Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares, worth about US$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Peoples Bancorp Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Peoples Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Peoples Bancorp is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Peoples Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

