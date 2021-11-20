This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

We note that the PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Independent Director, Michael Gustafson, recently sold US$99k worth of stock for US$33.00 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 16%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PDF Solutions

Notably, that recent sale by Michael Gustafson is the biggest insider sale of PDF Solutions shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$32.82. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PDFS Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does PDF Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that PDF Solutions insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$139m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PDF Solutions Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought PDF Solutions stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PDF Solutions. For example - PDF Solutions has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course PDF Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.