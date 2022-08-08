This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

We wouldn't blame Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Robert Clarkson, the Chief Revenue Officer recently netted about US$602k selling shares at an average price of US$5.35. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Payoneer Global

Notably, that recent sale by Robert Clarkson is the biggest insider sale of Payoneer Global shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$5.58. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.9%of Robert Clarkson's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:PAYO Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Payoneer Global insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$43m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Payoneer Global Tell Us?

An insider sold Payoneer Global shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Payoneer Global.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

