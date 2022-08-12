This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

We'd be surprised if Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Lead Independent Director, Frederick Peters, recently sold US$371k worth of stock at US$371 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Paycom Software

The CFO, Treasurer & Corporate Secretary, Craig Boelte, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$483 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$378). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Paycom Software insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PAYC Insider Trading Volume August 12th 2022

I will like Paycom Software better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Paycom Software insiders own about US$3.5b worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Paycom Software Insiders?

Insiders sold Paycom Software shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Paycom Software makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Paycom Software and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

But note: Paycom Software may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.