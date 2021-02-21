This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Some OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Ronald Chez recently sold a substantial US$10m worth of stock at a price of US$56.27 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 18% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

OptimizeRx Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Ronald Chez was the biggest sale of OptimizeRx shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$62.20. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 29.50k shares for US$752k. But they sold 185.08k shares for US$10m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:OPRX Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does OptimizeRx Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that OptimizeRx insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$169m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At OptimizeRx Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at OptimizeRx, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with OptimizeRx and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: OptimizeRx may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.