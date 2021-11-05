This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Anyone interested in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, A. Oughtred, recently divested US$261k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$52.23 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 22% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oppenheimer Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, Jeffrey Alfano, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$49.64 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$52.61. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 44% of Jeffrey Alfano's holding.

In total, Oppenheimer Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:OPY Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Does Oppenheimer Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Oppenheimer Holdings insiders own about US$209m worth of shares (which is 31% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Oppenheimer Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold Oppenheimer Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Oppenheimer Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Oppenheimer Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

