This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

We'd be surprised if One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Justin Clair, recently sold US$115k worth of stock at US$34.61 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

One Liberty Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & COO, Lawrence Ricketts, for US$319k worth of shares, at about US$30.55 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$33.21). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.7% of Lawrence Ricketts's holding.

In the last year One Liberty Properties insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:OLP Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of One Liberty Properties shares, worth about US$91m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About One Liberty Properties Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought One Liberty Properties stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that One Liberty Properties is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, One Liberty Properties has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

But note: One Liberty Properties may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.