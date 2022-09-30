This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Investors may wish to note that the Lead Independent Director of ONE Gas, Inc., Eduardo Rodriguez, recently netted US$61k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$76.58. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 7.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ONE Gas

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Michael Hutchinson, for US$65k worth of shares, at about US$86.12 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$72.25. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in ONE Gas didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:OGS Insider Trading Volume September 30th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ONE Gas insiders own about US$74m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ONE Gas Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold ONE Gas shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that ONE Gas is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ONE Gas. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for ONE Gas (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

