This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

We wouldn't blame Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael O'Brien, the Executive VP recently netted about US$1.3m selling shares at an average price of US$70.47. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 24%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Omnicom Group

Notably, that recent sale by Michael O'Brien is the biggest insider sale of Omnicom Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$72.55). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 24% of Michael O'Brien's stake.

Insiders in Omnicom Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:OMC Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Omnicom Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Omnicom Group insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about US$131m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Omnicom Group Tell Us?

An insider sold Omnicom Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Omnicom Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

